IIFT entrance exam 2021 to be conducted on 5 December. Check details here

IIFT entrance exam 2021 to be conducted on 5 December. Check details here

The test will be a multiple choice objective type written test (in English) of two hours
08:15 PM IST

  • The online registration process for IIFT MBA will be done between 1 September and 15 October
  • The exam will be conducted in 68 different cities across the country

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for admission to the 2022-2024 batch of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will be conducted on 5 December, as per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The online registration process for IIFT MBA will be done between 1 September and 15 October.

Registration fees for CBT would be 1,000 for SC/ST/transgender/PWD categories and 2500 for other categories. It can be paid through debit/credit card, net banking, PayTM and UPI services.

Candidates who have recognized Bachelor's degree of minimum of three years' duration in any disciplines with a minimum of 50% marks [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories] can apply for IIFT admission. 

The exam will be conducted in 68 different cities across the country. Candidates will be given an option to select four cities in order of their preference and convenience.

The admit cards for the exam may be downloaded from the second week of November till 5 December.

The test will be a multiple choice objective type written test (in English) of two hours duration and will cover quantitative analysis, reading comprehension and verbal ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning and general awareness.

The result of the examination will be announced by the end of December.

Foreign nationals or NRIs will be able to apply for admissions to IIFT’s MBA programme between 15 January 2022 and 15 March 2022. They would be shortlisted on the basis of their GMAT scores and personal interview at IIFT campus.

 

