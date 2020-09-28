IIM-A, IIM-C best in Asia in FT Masters in Management global rankings

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and IIM-Calcutta are the best B-Schools in India, and globally they have secured 20th and 21st positions respectively in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MIM) ranking published Monday.

There are three more Indian B-Schools in the top 100 global list. IIM-Bangalore and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Mumbai shared the 36th position, while IIM Udaipur was at 72nd position.

FT MIM Rankings is seen as a global benchmark in the world of B-Schools and full-time two years masters in management programs across the world. The FT MIM ranking 2020 is the 16th edition of the ranking. These are calculated using two separate surveys, one completed by the participating business schools and the second by alumni who finished their Masters programs in 2017. FT considers criteria like alumni career progress, salary, diversity, and international experience and research for the rankings.

After IIM-A and IIM-C, Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China has been ranked at 23rd position in 2020, a drop of nine positions from last year. Though IIM-Calcutta dropped four positions to be at 21st globally, IIM-A climbed one position in 2020 from a year ago.

While IIM-Bangalore climbed eight positions this year, IIM Udaipur has jumped four.

“The FT Rankings demonstrate again that the IIM Calcutta MBA program is a powerful launching pad for our graduates to contribute to business and society in leadership positions…In line with our vision of global eminence, our continuing endeavour is to further promote curricular relevance, international engagement, and diversity for a dynamic learning experience that positions our students as global leaders," said IIM-C director Anju Seth.

IIM Udaipur, second generation IIM said it is ranked first in India on value for money and career progression among the FT MIM ranked schools. It also ranked quite high (9.09) in overall satisfaction criteria very close to IIM-A and IIM-C.

“We have followed our own path. Curriculum relevance, a high degree of industry integration, and a strong focus on value education and experiential learning have set us apart. The FT ranking places a lot of emphasis on alumni performance in industry, and is thus a validation of our approach. We will continue to learn, innovate and get better," said Ranjan Banerjee, dean, SPJIMR.

Globally, University of St Gallen (Switzerland), HEC Paris, Essec Business School (France), London Business School and Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (Netherlands) were adjudged top five in the MIM rankings.

