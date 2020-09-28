IIM-A, IIM-C best in Asia in FT Masters in Management global rankings

FT MIM Rankings is seen as a global benchmark in the world of B-Schools and full-time two years masters in management programs across the world. The FT MIM ranking 2020 is the 16th edition of the ranking. These are calculated using two separate surveys, one completed by the participating business schools and the second by alumni who finished their Masters programs in 2017. FT considers criteria like alumni career progress, salary, diversity, and international experience and research for the rankings.