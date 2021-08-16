Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIM A launches dedicated centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

The centre, the B-School said, will create knowledge that will augment growth in business and societal advancement, at large, through its offerings. (Photo: Mint) 
1 min read . 05:19 PM IST Livemint

  • The centre will also take up challenging consulting projects of considerable practical importance in collaboration with industry players. One of the major highlights of the centre is an exhaustive annual report on the data science and Artificial Intelligence industry in the country

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Monday announced setting up of Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence with funding from Deepak Gupta, joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Group.

The new centre shall undertake leading-edge research in data science and Artificial Intelligence that will support businesses, governance, and policymaking, the top B-School said.

“It aims to forge…collaborative relationships between scholars and practitioners in data-intensive organisations, besides undertaking case-based research to understand the current industry practice and develop case studies for classroom teaching," the business school said.

Announcing the launch of the centre, Errol D’Souza, director, IIM A, said, “Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are increasingly impacting businesses across the world. AI has become an inevitable part of our lives. To harness the power of these advanced technologies for augmenting businesses, the need of the hour is to bring together different stakeholders onto the same platform, conduct intensive research to identify challenges, determine potential and provide impactful insights".

The centre, the B-School said, will create knowledge that will augment growth in business and societal advancement, at large, through its offerings.

Elaborating on the goals of the centre, Ankur Sinha, co-chairperson of the centre, said an important step towards this goal is to undertake in-depth research on the practical application of data science and AI and share the knowledge generated, thereof.

The centre will also take up challenging consulting projects of considerable practical importance in collaboration with industry players. One of the major highlights of the centre is an exhaustive annual report on the data science and Artificial Intelligence industry in the country, which shall provide a holistic view of the industry, identify challenges and gaps, gauge scope of the industry and offer plausible solutions, IIM A said.

