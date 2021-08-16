IIM A launches dedicated centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Announcing the launch of the centre, Errol D’Souza, director, IIM A, said, “Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are increasingly impacting businesses across the world. AI has become an inevitable part of our lives. To harness the power of these advanced technologies for augmenting businesses, the need of the hour is to bring together different stakeholders onto the same platform, conduct intensive research to identify challenges, determine potential and provide impactful insights".

