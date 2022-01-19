For admission to the 2022-24 batch, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has decided to change its criteria to calculating academic rating (AR) for postgraduate programme in Management.

Instead of shortlisting candidates based on bachelor’s degree component, the AR will be now calculated considering marks scored by candidates in Class 10, Class 12 board exams. IIM(A) will also consider their work experience.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 committee had allowed candidates to appear for the test without requiring a minimum percentage of marks in their degree exams owing to the fact that many universities could not conduct exams for the past two years due to COVID-19 and had to promote students based on alternative criteria

“On account of this, the Admissions Committee of IIM Ahmedabad decided to do away with the bachelor’s degree component from the shortlisting criteria and to apply it uniformly to all the candidates. The AR now will be computed on a scale of 25 (considering class 10th marks, class 12th marks and candidate's work experience) and the points will be pro-rated to 35," IIM Ahmedabad said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.