IIM-B tops list of best B-schools in Central Asia in Eduniversal rankings

Bengaluru : The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has retained the top spot among the best B-schools in Central Asia in the Eduniversal rankings 2020.

The IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Calcutta are the other B- schools that have been awarded this year. The awards were announced at the annual Eduniversal 3-D World Convention 2020. Eduniversal is a global ranking and rating agency specialising in higher education, the IIM-B said in a statement.

IIM-Bangalore is the first management institute in India to offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) and is the coordinating institute for management education for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses delivered on the edX platform, the B-school said.

The IIM-B said the Eduniversal appreciated its vibrant student exchange programme, which has several partner universities from across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIM-Bangalore, said, "IIM-B is honoured to be among the top three schools from Central Asia voted by our peers in the survey."

While the pandemic has disrupted normalcy, IIM-B has been managing the processes and has ensured learning continuity remarkably well, Krishnan said adding, the award is a recognition of IIM-Bs vision to be a globally-renowned academic institution fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

