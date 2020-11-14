IIM-B tops list of best B-schools in Central Asia in Eduniversal rankings

IIM-B tops list of best B-schools in Central Asia in Eduniversal rankings1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2020, 08:10 PM IST
- IIM-B tops is the first management institute in India to offer massive open online courses
- Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIM-Bangalore, said, "IIM-B is honoured to be among the top three schools from Central Asia voted by our peers in the survey"
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has retained the top spot among the best B-schools in Central Asia in the Eduniversal rankings 2020.
The IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Calcutta are the other B- schools that have been awarded this year. The awards were announced at the annual Eduniversal 3-D World Convention 2020. Eduniversal is a global ranking and rating agency specialising in higher education, the IIM-B said in a statement.
IIM-Bangalore is the first management institute in India to offer massive open online courses (MOOCs) and is the coordinating institute for management education for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses delivered on the edX platform, the B-school said.
The IIM-B said the Eduniversal appreciated its vibrant student exchange programme, which has several partner universities from across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
While the pandemic has disrupted normalcy, IIM-B has been managing the processes and has ensured learning continuity remarkably well, Krishnan said adding, the award is a recognition of IIM-Bs vision to be a globally-renowned academic institution fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship.
