IIM Bangalore appoints Rishikesha T Krishnan as new director

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore (IIM-B) Wednesday appointed Rishikesha T. Krishnan as its new director.

Krishnan, currently working as a professor of strategy at IIM-B, will assume the position on 31 July after the current director, G. Raghuram, retires. A former director of IIM-Indore, Krishnan studied at IIT-Kanpur, Stanford University and IIM-Ahmedabad.

A leader in management innovation, Krishnan said his new responsibility as director of IIM-B is a privilege and that the current “challenging time" offers an “opportunity to re-define management education".

Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, at IIM-B said: “As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology."

Congratulating Krishnan on his appointment, Raghuram said he is certain that “IIM-B will benefit from his excellent scholarship and administrative and people skills. It is great that we will have the opportunity to work together, over the next four months, to ensure a smooth transition. I am particularly delighted, on a personal note, to be handing over office to my former student."

Share Via