The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) announced that it has completed its summer internship placements week on 30 October with 100% placement and a ‘record-breaking' 570 offers for 476 students.

The placement saw over 140 firms participating virtually, including top financial institutions such as Bank of America, Blackstone, Macquarie and top consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co.

“This placement drive was completely virtual and saw the expansion of Hold & Wait (50 extra offers), Dreams (36 extra offers) policies which allowed all students to hold multiple offers and enabled companies to find a better Company-Student fit," the premier IT institute said in a statement.

Among the trending sectors for hiring, the finance sector saw hiring in higher numbers (121 students), narrowly pipping the consulting sector (120 students) for the spot of top recruiting sector. Together, these two sectors accounted for 50% of total hires.

Further, sales & marketing and general management accounted for 19% and 13% of total hires, respectively with companies like Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Star Disney, Tata Administrative Services being amongst the top recruiter in this sector.

Major software services and e-commerce brands accounted for nearly 10% of hires for companies such as Adobe, Amazon, Flipkart, Google and Microsoft. “The students continued to show interest in new age startups like Byju’s, Navi Technologies, OLX, Swiggy and Unacademy," IIM-C administration further stated.

The placement season concluded with students receiving average and median monthly stipends starting ₹1.4 lakh, with the top 25% percentile (in terms of stipend offered) of students receiving stipends higher than ₹2 lakh per month.

Proffesor Chetan Joshi, Chairperson (Career Development and Placement Committee) said, "It is very heartening to see that the hard work of one and all in the IIM Calcutta community once again led to 100% summer placements. Kudos to the placement team's efforts and dedication. We thank recruiters for continuing to repose faith in what Joka has to offer."

Recently, IIM-C bagged the top position in the 2021 edition of the Business Today-MDRA Best B-school survey.

The survey saw a record 305 institutes participate in an exercise that took over three months.

Last year's top-ranker IIM-Ahmedabad (IIMA) topped three of the five primary parameters this time -- learning experience, living experience and selection process, governance and establishment, while IIM-C topped in the other two -- placement performance and future orientation, according to a statement.

"It was IIM-C’s big score in future orientation that finally helped it topple the perennial favourite for the first time. In a close contest, IIM-C pipped IIM-A by a mere 0.1 points," it said.

The third, fourth and fifth rank have been bagged by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow and SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research) of Mumbai.

