Home >Education >news >IIM Calcutta to start academic year in online mode from August
The previous academic term of IIM Calcutta ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced.

IIM Calcutta to start academic year in online mode from August

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST PTI

Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, IIM Calcutta said in a statement

"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience," Director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Anju Seth said.

More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added.

