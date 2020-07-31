KOLKATA : IIM Calcutta's new MBA batch will get digital classes from August 10 while online classes for second year MBA students will begin from August 3. IIM-C officials said the decision to shift to online mode was taken keeping in mind the safety of the candidates, staff and faculty members in the wake of COVID-19. All admission interviews were also conducted online

"As it was not feasible to conduct written ability test with fairness through the online admission process, the institute decided not to consider the weightage given for WAT for the final selection of MBA 2020-22 batch," IIM-C said.

On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added.

The online classes will be conducted through 'iPearl.ai', a digital learning platform of a firm, TalentSprint.

Prof Peeyush Mehta, Operations Management Group, said the institute is creating technology solutions for MBA students to "mimic" the classroom experience to the extent possible in online mode.

"To make the learning experience better, the students will be distributed across six sections of class strength, 80 in each section. There would be an average of four-five hours of total classroom live contact hours," he said.

The institute will also assist students facing internet issues, including providing recordings of a missed class, opportunity to interact with the instructors after the class and additional tutorials, Mehta said.

"Overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have put a plan in place to ensure an excellent learning experience through online onboarding and instruction for the incoming batch," Director, Prof Anju Seth, said.

