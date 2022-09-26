IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window open till today. How to edit form, other details1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
- CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities
The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. Detailed
The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. Detailed
CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.
CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.
CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.
CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.
Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has open the application correction window for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 and candidates can make the changes till 5pm today. Candidates can make changes at the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has open the application correction window for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 and candidates can make the changes till 5pm today. Candidates can make changes at the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
"Registration for CAT 2022 is now closed | The Edit Window will be live from 10 AM, 23-Sep-2022 to 5 PM, 26-Sep-2022. Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed".
"Registration for CAT 2022 is now closed | The Edit Window will be live from 10 AM, 23-Sep-2022 to 5 PM, 26-Sep-2022. Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed".
Visit the CAT 2022 application at iimcat.ac.in
Visit the CAT 2022 application at iimcat.ac.in
On the homepage, log in to your account
On the homepage, log in to your account
Edit the application form
Edit the application form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.