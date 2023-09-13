CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow to close online registration today, Click here to apply1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
IIM Lucknow closes CAT 2023 registration today. Exam to be conducted on November 26 in 155 cities across India.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, September 13. MBA aspirants looking to pursue the course from their dream institute, IIM, can apply on its official website — iimcat.ac.in. IIM Lucknow began the registration process on August 2.