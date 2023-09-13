comScore
Wed Sep 13 2023 10:06:42
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) today, September 13. MBA aspirants looking to pursue the course from their dream institute, IIM, can apply on its official website — iimcat.ac.in. IIM Lucknow began the registration process on August 2.

Registered applicants can download their admit card from October 2. As per the schedule, exam will be conducted in three slots on November 26 in different centres located in 155 cities across the nation.

Here's How to apply:

-Visit IIM's official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

-Click on CAT 2023 Registration on the homepage.

-Register to generate unique User ID and Password.

-After this, Login using the generated User ID and Password to fill in the Application form

-Fill all the required information Application Form which is categorized into six sections: Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programs, Test City, Payment.

-Make the payment and Submit Application form.

To appear in CAT 2023, a candidate can hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. Applicants of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disability have a 5% relaxation in their graduation percentage.

Registration fee is 1,200 for candidates of SC, ST, and PWD category. For other candidates, registration fee is 2,400. CAT results will likely to be declared in the second week of January, 2024. Scores of the examination will be valid till December 31, 2024.

After qualifying the CAT exam, candidates can apply separately to each insitution for admissions. It is worth noting, that even after qualifying the CAT exams, candidates have to undergo through screening process to participate in further screenining rounds of different insitutes for admission.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
