NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Tuesday announced a tie-up with education platform Coursera to offer management courses to global learners.

The IIM said it will launch four programmes in business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each is designed as a 6-8 months graduate-level course, comprising interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM K faculty, and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

"In our 25-year history, IIM Kozhikode has always sought to carve a unique space and keep itself relevant by constantly innovating and reinventing its content and delivery. This partnership with Coursera seamlessly dovetails with these ideals. Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIM K’s commitment to the 3D’s — Digitisation, Diversification, and Disruption," said Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-K.

"As the field of education transforms dramatically in a post-pandemic world, this partnership, I believe, will provide great value to our domestic and global audiences. Together, we will introduce learners to refreshing perspectives as we pursue our motto of globalizing Indian thought and nurturing value-driven, fair-minded individuals," Chatterjee added.

Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera, said, IIM-Kozhikode is widely recognised for its distinguished faculty, gender diversity efforts, and early adoption of online learning, and the partnership will “enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills".

In each programme, candidates will engage with and be exposed to “dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more," the IIM said.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted classroom learning but accelerated adoption of technology, boosting manifold the efforts to reach out to a larger audience digitally.

