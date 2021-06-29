Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >IIM Kozhikode partners Coursera to reach out to global learners

IIM Kozhikode partners Coursera to reach out to global learners

Premium
IIM Kozhikode partners Coursera to reach out to global learners. (Photo via institute's Twitter account)
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint

  • In the programmes being offered, candidates will engage with and be exposed to dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Tuesday announced a tie-up with education platform Coursera to offer management courses to global learners.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Tuesday announced a tie-up with education platform Coursera to offer management courses to global learners.

The IIM said it will launch four programmes in business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each is designed as a 6-8 months graduate-level course, comprising interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM K faculty, and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The IIM said it will launch four programmes in business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each is designed as a 6-8 months graduate-level course, comprising interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM K faculty, and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"In our 25-year history, IIM Kozhikode has always sought to carve a unique space and keep itself relevant by constantly innovating and reinventing its content and delivery. This partnership with Coursera seamlessly dovetails with these ideals. Coursera, with its robust platform, AI-driven tools, and global reach, will be a great foil to IIM K’s commitment to the 3D’s — Digitisation, Diversification, and Disruption," said Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-K.

"As the field of education transforms dramatically in a post-pandemic world, this partnership, I believe, will provide great value to our domestic and global audiences. Together, we will introduce learners to refreshing perspectives as we pursue our motto of globalizing Indian thought and nurturing value-driven, fair-minded individuals," Chatterjee added.

Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer at Coursera, said, IIM-Kozhikode is widely recognised for its distinguished faculty, gender diversity efforts, and early adoption of online learning, and the partnership will “enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills".

In each programme, candidates will engage with and be exposed to “dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more," the IIM said.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted classroom learning but accelerated adoption of technology, boosting manifold the efforts to reach out to a larger audience digitally.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!