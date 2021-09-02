New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Thursday announced supernumerary seats for international students to boost diversity in the campus, an issue that has been in discourse for years in the Indian education sector.

The move from IIM-K comes after two of its management programs made a debut in 101+ rank group in the sub-sectoral QS World University Rankings 2020.

“IIMK’s focus on welcoming international candidates into our campus will surely bring in an added vibrancy and dynamism in our classrooms and contribute to the richness of our academic programmes," said Shubhasis Dey, Dean (Programmes and International Relations) at the B-School.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode claimed that diversity has always been the “pivot around which IIMK has successfully reshaped management education," he said his B-School is driven by a mission of ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ and closely align with India’s thrust towards ‘Study in India’ programme.

Internationalization has been a key concern for Indian higher education sector and lack of foreign students and faculties has time and again dragged their global rankings.

The supernumerary will be created in three flagship programs including its two years flagship MBA, postgraduate programme in finance (PGP-F) and PGP in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM).

According to IIM-K, international candidates for them means both Indian nationals residing outside the country and foreign nationals with valid passports. Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA) and will be through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at $30,000 and the enrolling candidates will have all-resource access permissible stay in the campus including joining the international exchange programme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.