NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management in Rohtak (IIM-Rohtak) on Monday said its fresh batch has a record 69% of young women.

"Among all IIMs, and IITs, 69% female students in a batch is a record and very positive development," said Dheeraj Sharma, citing four factors for the robust response for its 11th batch.

"First, we reached out to female candidates over phone and emails, and then ensured, their study loans from five banks within 48 hours," Sharma said over a telephone interaction.

"Third, we made a conscious decision to move out of the common admission process of second generation IIMs, and fourth we have decided to invest 25% more time for each course to do away with any teaching-learning deficit an online mode of education may create."

This year, IIM Rohtak has admitted 260 students for its flagship MBA programme, 10% more than last year. This batch comprises students from 24 states and about 40% of them have work experience.

Sharma said since the new academic session will be online to begin with, the institute has divided the batch into groups of 60 each for a better learning outcome. Courses will be allotted 25% more time for discussion and doubt clearance and after each three to four classes there be one discussion class. Each class will have an in-built assessment parameter to map progress.

Other IIMs are in the process of completing admission procedure for the new academic year.

Started operation in 2010, IIM Rohtak is among the group of second generation IIMs, which were established between 2007 and 2010 to expand India's elite B-School footprint, and offer quality management education to a more students based in different states.

IIM Rohtak has the advantage of being the only IIM in the Delhi-NCR region and its industrial belt.

Other than research work, the director said, IIM Rohtak has been achieving 100% placements consecutively for three years now. Even during the lockdown, "except for two, all placement offers have been honoured by the recruiters. Those 2 offers are also under reconsideration."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via