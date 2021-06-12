New Delhi: At B-Schools, students generally go to industries to pursue internship, but at IIM Rohtak it has been a different story in the past two months. The management school has offered a tailored summer training programme to women from different universities of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

The B-School has taken some 64 women students and groomed them on various aspects of entrepreneurship -- from how to raise funds to consulting, from writing business plans to making them interact with start-up founders.

The unique program allowed these students to spend six to eight weeks at the B-School campus to learn entrepreneurship and management skills.

“Nurturing women talent who are likely to become future entrepreneurs and future academics is one of the best ways to aid to the further development of J&K," said Dheeraj Sharma, director of IIM Rohtak.

“The internship helped students develop their business acumen and learn skills that would help them embark on their entrepreneurship journey or to pursue academic career. The wholesome internship experience included classroom sessions, project work, assignments, and several business development activities that helped the students develop business understanding and cultivate scientific temperament for decision making," the B-School said.

While the move will benefit the students of J&K by expanding their exposure and managerial skills, this may also help IIM Rohtak attract the talent pool from the UT for pursuing courses at the B-School.

