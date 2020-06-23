NEW DELHI : The Indian Institute of Management in Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has admitted a record 69% female students and started the new academic year through the online mode, it said on Monday.

“Among all IIMs and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 69% female students in a batch is a record and a very positive development," said Dheeraj Sharma, director of the institute, over the phone. Four factors led to such a good response from female candidates for their 11th batch, he said. “We reached out to female candidates over phone and email and then ensured that they got study loans from five banks within 48 hours."

“We made a conscious decision to move out of the common admission process of second-generation IIMs and have decided to invest 25% more time for each course to do away with any teaching-learning deficit an online mode of education may create," he said.

IIM Rohtak has admitted 260 students for its flagship MBA programme, 10% more than last year. The students are from 24 states and 40% of the batch has work experience.

As the new academic session has started online, the IIM has divided students into batches of 60 each for better learning outcomes, Sharma said.

“All courses will get 25% more time for discussion and doubt clearance, and after every three to four classes, there will be one discussion class; every class will have assessment parameters built into it to map the progress and improve learning outcome," Sharma said.

Other IIMs, too, are completing the admission process and will soon start their new academic year.

IIM Rohtak, which started in 2010, is among the group of second-generation IIMs, which were established between 2007 and 2010 to expand the footprint of the elite B-Schools and offer quality management education to a larger base of students across states.

IIM Rohtak also has the advantage of being the only IIM close to the Delhi-NCR and its industrial belts.

The IIM has been achieving 100% placements for three consecutive years now, said the director. Even during the lockdown, “except for two, all placement offers have been honoured by the recruiters. Those two offers are also under reconsideration". The developments are also helping build the reputation of the institution.

