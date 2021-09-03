NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillog, and SHRM, a body of human resource professionals, have joined hands with online education company Talentedge to offer course in human resource management.

The programme, the organisations said, is designed to help students gain knowledge and application across the HR functions. The post graduate certificate in Human Resource Management will be a co-branded certificate from IIM Shillong and SHRM.

SHRM said being a global HR membership organisation, it will bring its own expertise to the course.

“The programme is in sync with the times we live in today where people are increasingly becoming a premium for every organisation. This one-year course is the first Post Graduate Certificate in HR by any IIM that is backed by SHRM's globally benchmarked curriculum and we are extremely delighted to be launching it jointly," said Aditya Malik, chief executive and managing director of Talentedge

“Combined with Talentedge's robust learning methodologies…the learners shall have a seamless learning experience while also earning a dual certification from IIM Shillong and SHRM," Malik said.

“In our efforts to bridge the industry-academia gap, IIM Shillong and SHRM have co-designed this program along with Talentedge for professionals who wish to upgrade their knowledge in the HR domain," said Rohit Dwivedi, an associate professor at IIM Shillong.

Online education has made rapid strides in India over the past 18 months, especially after the pandemic hit. Several industries and top institutes have been joining efforts with top institutions across India to create and deliver courses. The development has also helped several online education platforms to gain credibility and scale up faster in recent months.

