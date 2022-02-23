Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's final placements saw 662 offers rolled out for 513 students, with consulting companies rolling out the maximum offers. Accenture was the largest recruiter at IIM-B with 51 offers.

"Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance," said Harsh Agrawal, placement representative at IIM-B. This included the lateral and final placements for the Batch of 2022.

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers. Other top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26), McKinsey & Company (22), said the institute on Wednesday.

Recruiters from information technology and product management domain, who made 141 offers are Microsoft (15), OYO (11), Amagi Labs (7), Oracle (7), Atlassian (6), Google (6) amongst others.

There were 71 offers overall in the finance domain and conglomerates made 52 offers in general management positions. Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 40 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by HUL (6), Asian Paints (4).

