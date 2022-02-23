Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  IIM-B sees 662 offers for 513 students; Accenture largest recruiter

IIM-B sees 662 offers for 513 students; Accenture largest recruiter

A file photo of IIM-Bangalore. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 05:29 PM IST Devina Sengupta

  • Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's final placements saw 662 offers rolled out for 513 students, with consulting companies rolling out the maximum offers. Accenture was the largest recruiter at IIM-B with 51 offers.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's final placements saw 662 offers rolled out for 513 students, with consulting companies rolling out the maximum offers. Accenture was the largest recruiter at IIM-B with 51 offers.

"Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance," said Harsh Agrawal, placement representative at IIM-B. This included the lateral and final placements for the Batch of 2022.

"Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance," said Harsh Agrawal, placement representative at IIM-B. This included the lateral and final placements for the Batch of 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers. Other top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26), McKinsey & Company (22), said the institute on Wednesday.

Recruiters from information technology and product management domain, who made 141 offers are Microsoft (15), OYO (11), Amagi Labs (7), Oracle (7), Atlassian (6), Google (6) amongst others.

There were 71 offers overall in the finance domain and conglomerates made 52 offers in general management positions. Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 40 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by HUL (6), Asian Paints (4).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!