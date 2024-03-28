With 29 global offers, 516 IIM-Bangalore students bag ₹32.5 lakh average annual salary
The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday said it has concluded placements for the PGP-BA and the PGP 2024. The placement week, which ended on Feb 7, 2024, saw 503 students placed. The median annual salary stands at Rs. 32.5 lakhs
The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday said it has concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2024 and the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2024.
