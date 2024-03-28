The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday said it has concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2024 and the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2024.

The placement week, which ended on February 7, 2024, saw 503 students placed, while 13 students were placed in a subsequent rolling placement process. The median annual salary stands at Rs. 32.5 lakhs.

A record 29 students were placed abroad with Infosys Consulting (7), Strategy & Middle East (6), Jindal Shadeed (5), TransformationX (3), EY Parthenon Singapore (2), JP Morgan Chase London (2), Health City Cayman Islands (2), Fast Retailing, Japan (1) and Landmark Group, Middle East (1) while 487 students will be working in India, IIM-Bangalore said in a statement.

Acknowledging that 2024 has been a challenging year regarding the placements, Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said, “In a difficult placement year, we are immensely grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIMB students by making a record of 58 offers across its three units – Global Networks, India Markets Unit and Data & AI."

Giving the details of the placement offers, the IIM- Bangalore said “Consulting firms made the most offers (218), while offers in finance, banking and investments were 81. IT firms and e-commerce firms made 49 offers each. Manufacturing and infrastructure firms made 36 offers, conglomerates made 30 offers, and consumer goods and retail firms made 28 offers. Also, analytics and AI firms made 13 offers and healthcare-relate firms made 12 offers.“

The IIM- Bangalore further said Accenture Global Networks offered the maximum number of placements (48) followed by McKinsey & Company (21) and Boston Consulting Group (14). In the banking and finance sector, Goldman Sachs offered 8 placements followed by Credit Saison (5), and NAVI (5).

Microsoft topped the IT Software sector placement list followed by Browserstack (4) and HCL Tech (4).

