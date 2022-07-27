IIMB's latest batch includes scientists, fashion designers and travel bloggers

One of the students inducted into IIM-B's new batch is a former ISRO scientist with a work experience of five years in planning, analysis, and operations of satellite mission operations. Another student is a fashion design graduate from NIFT Delhi and has worked for four-plus years as a fashion designer in an apparel buying house. Then there is a travel blogger and photographer who worked on projects for travel brands like Beyond Travel, Cushy, Tourism Authority of Thailand etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}