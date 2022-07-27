IIMB's latest batch includes scientists, fashion designers and travel bloggers

IIMB's latest batch includes scientists, fashion designers and travel bloggers1 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- The B-school has about 34% women in its latest batch, attempting to up the gender ratio in the campus
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's (IIMB) new batch of 2022-2024 includes students who are scientists, fashion designers, and travel bloggers. The institute says these are initiatives to ensure a more inclusive and diverse batch.
"IIMB strives towards diversity and inclusion, and has taken several initiatives such as the launch of a predoc program towards inclusion," said the institute's spokesperson. The B-school has about 34% women in its latest batch, attempting to up the gender ratio in the campus. Newer have IIMs like IIM-Kozhikode and IIM-Raipur fared in gender diversity compared to the older ones.
One of the students inducted into IIM-B's new batch is a former ISRO scientist with a work experience of five years in planning, analysis, and operations of satellite mission operations. Another student is a fashion design graduate from NIFT Delhi and has worked for four-plus years as a fashion designer in an apparel buying house. Then there is a travel blogger and photographer who worked on projects for travel brands like Beyond Travel, Cushy, Tourism Authority of Thailand etc.
A diverse profile is an attempt to get different set of companies to the campus. During the placement season, the 2020-2022 batch saw 662 offers, leading to all 513 students where consulting companies made 248 offers and recruiters from Information Technology and Product Management domain made 141 offers.