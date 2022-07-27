Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIMB's latest batch includes scientists, fashion designers and travel bloggers

IIMB's latest batch includes scientists, fashion designers and travel bloggers

The institute says these are initiatives to ensure a more inclusive and diverse batch.
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's (IIMB) new batch of 2022-2024 includes students who are scientists, fashion designers, and travel bloggers. The institute says these are initiatives to ensure a more inclusive and diverse batch.

"IIMB strives towards diversity and inclusion, and has taken several initiatives such as the launch of a predoc program towards inclusion," said the institute's spokesperson. The B-school has about 34% women in its latest batch, attempting to up the gender ratio in the campus. Newer have IIMs like IIM-Kozhikode and IIM-Raipur fared in gender diversity compared to the older ones.

One of the students inducted into IIM-B's new batch is a former ISRO scientist with a work experience of five years in planning, analysis, and operations of satellite mission operations. Another student is a fashion design graduate from NIFT Delhi and has worked for four-plus years as a fashion designer in an apparel buying house. Then there is a travel blogger and photographer who worked on projects for travel brands like Beyond Travel, Cushy, Tourism Authority of Thailand etc.

A diverse profile is an attempt to get different set of companies to the campus. During the placement season, the 2020-2022 batch saw 662 offers, leading to all 513 students where consulting companies made 248 offers and recruiters from Information Technology and Product Management domain made 141 offers.

