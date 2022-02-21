Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed its placements with 150 plus recruiters rolling out 534 offers for 491 students. The highest domestic salary offer stood at ₹58 lakh while the highest international salary offer stood at ₹61.59 lakhs.

"Despite the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, IIM Lucknow recorded a rise in average CTC offered to the PGP and ABM batch of 2022 from last year," the management institute added. PGP is post graduate program and ABM is agribusiness management program.

The students were offered roles in consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, marketing, and operations.

Companies that participated in the IIM Lucknow placements 2022 included, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, Asian Paints, Bain & Co., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Boston Consulting Group, Blue Yonder, Byju’s, Capgemini, Citi, Colgate Ernst and Young, Ernst and Young Parthenon, FinIQ, Flipkart, Gameskraft, Goldman Sachs, GSN Games, McKinsey & Co., Microsoft, Myntra, Navi, Paytm, Pidilite, PricewaterhouseCoopers, RPG, Samsung, Vodafone-Idea, Wells Fargo and Xiaomi participated, among others.

International offers were extended by companies such as Omnibiz, Landmark, and Splash, while the first-time participants in final placements of IIM Lucknow included Ambit, Arga Investment Management, Dalberg, Houlihan Lokey, Lincoln International, Meesho, Pharmeasy, Premji Invest, Spinny, Sutra, and Winzo Games among others.

The management school on Monday said that it had seen the maximum number of offers being made on Day 0 of the placement cycle.

