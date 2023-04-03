How Industry 4.0 is changing the dynamics at India's Top B-schools

IIM Lucknow’s new electives include digital transformation, disruptive technologies and AI; intellectual property management, performance management, responsible AI, managing change and negotiation, and leveraging gamification in business of people. Subjects like AI and sustainability are getting introduced as businesses are trying to grapple with latest environmental, social and governance norms or working with the latest digital technology. “ESG and AI will get discussed more and their impact on Industry 4.0, with subjects like Chat GPT and how it can change evaluation methods spoken in class," said Prashant Mishra, dean, School of Business Management, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.