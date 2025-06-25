Subscribe

IISER Aptitude Test: IAT 2025 result announced at iiseradmission.in; check steps to download

IISER has announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test 2025. Candidates can view their scorecards on iiseradmission.in using their application number and password. 

Livemint
Updated25 Jun 2025, 09:18 AM IST
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Candidates who took the exam on May 25 can now view their scorecards by logging in at the official website, iiseradmission.in, using their application number and password.

The scorecard includes subject-wise marks and the total score out of 240, calculated based on the final answer key, which incorporates responses to valid objections raised during the review process.

Steps to check and download the IISER IAT 2025 result:

Visit the official website: Go to iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the “IISER IAT 2025 Result” link.

Log In: Enter your application number and password to sign in to your candidate dashboard.

Once logged in, your scorecard and overall result will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and keep a copy safe for future use during counselling and the admission process.

IAT was held in May in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The final answer key was released before the announcement of the results.

The exam serves as the gateway for admission into various programs offered by the IISERs, including the 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-Year BS, and BTech degree programs. These programs are available at IISER campuses in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

Candidates are advised to visit the respective institute websites for detailed information about the courses available at each campus.

Key Takeaways
  • Candidates can access their IAT 2025 results through the official website.
  • The scorecard includes important subject-wise marks and total scores, essential for the admission process.
  • IAT serves as a critical gateway for various undergraduate programs at IISER campuses across India.
 
