The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay remained lackluster this year amid an economic slowdown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, 712 of around 2,000 students registered for the 2024 placements in IIT-Bombay-about 36% graduates – are yet to secure jobs.

The placement season at India's one of the premium institutes began in December and post-February. The job season will end in May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIT- Bombay alumnus and founder of Global IIT Alumni Support Group Dheeraj Singh said that 35.8% of students remained without placement in the current placement season.

Last year, of the 2,209 registered students in the institute, 1,485 were placed while 32.8% remained unplaced last session as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dheeraj Singh attributed the "global economic meltdown" behind the slow placement drive.

The institute is struggling “to invite companies to the campus," he said.

A large chunk of companies that arrived to provide employment were from the domestic market.

Besides, students from the computer science and engineering branch, who are usually placed easily, did not see 100% placement among those registered, Singh told HT.

The professor highlighted an error created by the placement cell this year in the engineering institute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to him, when only 22 IIT-Bombay students received more than 1 crore in Phase-I of placements held in December, the institute announced that 85 candidates were offered over ₹1 crore.

"The institute is focused on big packages to maintain the high mark of average salary packages. However, it is not focusing on the salary bagged by an average student," the alumu said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The professor urged them to create a support system for unplaced students who are going through high levels of stress and anxiety.

"The institute hardly has placement support for approximately 700-750 students left unplaced in phase two," the professor alleged.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!