New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing a position in the top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.

Twenty-five programmes offered by higher education institutions in India rank among the top 100 in the world in their respective subject categories, according to the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

While unveiling 'QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021', the Union Minister said: "Over the last few years, the Government's continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS."

"These rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition amongst Indian Institutions motivating them towards global excellence. 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100 of the world-IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, University of Delhi and O.P. Jindal University," Pokhriyal said.

"Amongst these top 100 ranked institutions, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and the University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies," read the press release by the Union Ministry of Education.

Unveiled QS World University Rankings by subject #2021 today. @worlduniranking



Once again would like to congratulate the institutions that have secured good ranking. These institutions have stood on the frontiers and made us proud. pic.twitter.com/SYyTEbRo06 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 4, 2021

Union Minister said that India's higher education system plays a vital role in driving the nation's competitiveness. Today, India is a leading nation with the highest number of higher education institutions across the globe with significant progress in the last few years in terms of enrolment in higher education which now stands at 37.4 million.

The QS World University Rankings by subject 2021 have assessed universities on four key parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citation per paper, and H-index. The h-index, as per QS, is a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar.





