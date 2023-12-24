IIT Bombay’s 1998 batch donates ₹57 cr to alma mater as part of silver jubilee reunion
The contribution was made by over 200-plus alumni including Silver Lake MD Apoorv Saxena, Peak XV MD Shailendra Singh, Vector Capital MD Anupam Banerjee, Dileep George of AI Research, Google Deepmind, Great Learning CEO Mohan Lakahmraju among others
A batch of 1998 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has gifted ₹57 crore to its alma mater as part of the silver jubilee reunion celebration.
