IIT Bombay’s 1998 batch donates ₹57 cr to alma mater as part of silver jubilee reunion

A batch of 1998 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has gifted ₹57 crore to its alma mater as part of the silver jubilee reunion celebration.

The donation is the highest by a single class. The previous highest donation was ₹41 crore by the class of 1971 for their golden jubilee celebration.

The contribution was made by over 200-plus alumni including major donations from top global executives private equity firm Silver Lake managing director Apoorv Saxena, Peak XV managing director Shailendra Singh, Vector Capital MD Anupam Banerjee, Dileep George of AI Research, Google Deepmind, Great Learning CEO Mohan Lakahmraju, Colopast SVP Manu Varma, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sundar Iyer, Indovance co-founder and CEO Sandeep Joshi, and Srikant Shetty, chief growth officer, Americas, HCL, the students said in a statement.

The contribution by the Class of 1998 “will help accelerate IIT Bombay's growth and contribute to our shared vision of excellence", said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay.

“Bound by a collective spirit and a shared commitment, the Class of 1998's contribution has left a significant mark on their legacy at their alma mater. Their dedication to IIT Bombay demonstrates the enduring bonds forged during their formative years and serves as an inspiration for all alumni. Together, we are shaping a future where IIT Bombay will stand amongst the world's top universities, fuelled by the collective efforts of our diverse and accomplished community," he said.

Amit Khandelwal, Apoorv Saxena, Ashutosh Gore, and Sharad Goenka - the leads of the reunion and fundraising efforts on behalf of their class - said: “We are a very diverse batch, with people spread across 100 cities across the world and are involved in startups to corporates, social causes and non-profits. But we all share some great memories and timeless bonds that were forged during the formative years of our lives and sustained through many family visits and connections over the years."

“This year when we got together there was another big focus for us: the spirit of giving back inspired by alumni such as Nandan Nilekani and previous silver jubilee batches. We are glad all this came together in this record raise supported by all the donors and the volunteers. We hope this helps to make IIT Bombay one of the premier global universities in the coming years and inspires other alumni to give back as well."

The funds raised will help the IIT Bombay support key academic projects and the research landscape.

