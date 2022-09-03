IIT Delhi announces reduction in fee charges after students protest

Institute of Information and Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday announced the reduction in the fee of new post-graduate students who joined during the second semester of 2021-22 or later.
IIT Delhi arrived at this decision on the basis of recommendations of the committee set up by the Director to look into the representation made by a set of M.Tech students.
"As a result of the protests in IIT Delhi, the tuition and other charges have been significantly reduced on recommendation of the committee in appointed to oversee the issue. The M.Tech. full-time tuition fee has been reduced from ₹25,000 per semester to ₹17,500 per semester," IIT Delhi stated.
"Similarly, the tuition fee of other PG programmes has been reduced. In addition to the tuition fee, there is a reduction in other components of fees as well," It further stated.
Earlier, the students at IIT-Delhi had protested against the increase in fees for the M.Tech programmes, which they claimed were over two times this academic year.
The hiked fee structure was implemented in January 2022 and had been decided by the institute’s board. Previously, the educational expenses for M.Tech programs were ₹10,000 for each semester. Under the new charge structure, applicable to students conceded in 2022-2023, it was increased to ₹25,000 for every semester.
The students conducted a “silent protests" on campus asking for a revision in fee hike.
Also, the hostel fee was likewise been expanded from ₹10,500 for each semester to ₹13,250 for every semester. Also, the monthly stipend which students get for doing Teaching Assistant duties and lab work remained the same at ₹12,400 per month. The 150% hike in tution fee made the students anxious leading to protests.
Recently, similar situation was seen in IIT Bombay wherein students did hunger strike against the hike in the fee structure. On August 7, the IIT-Bombay administration said that it had to increase the charges to "stay alive and grow." A statement by the institute read, "The hostel fee increase is essential to cover actual expenses, allowing our other sources of income to be used to provide better academic facilities." The statement added that the government could not continue subsiding facilities beyond a point. However, the fee was later reduced.
