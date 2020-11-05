IIT Delhi eyes overseas market, may establish foreign campus

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) is looking to expand its footprint overseas and exploring the possibility of setting up a foreign campus, five years after its Mauritius initiative was shelved due to lack of government support.

“Yes, we are exploring a foreign campus, but it’s too early to talk about it," IIT Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said.

Authorities at the IIT Delhi on Thursday said the first round of discussion has taken place but did not provide details on timelines or choice of country for setting up foreign campus.

If it comes through, this would be the first time that an IIT will open a foreign campus.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi nudging IITs to explore expansions beyond domestic borders.

At an event in September, PM Modi had said that IIT Guwahati should play a role in India’s Act East policy and strengthen India’s position in Southeast Asia. The prime minister also urged IIT Guwahati to play a key role in the “beyond boundary expansions", indicating that the elite engineering and technology institution may look at Southeast Asia for its expansion and education cooperation.

Coincidentally, PM Modi will be the chief guest at IIT Delhi on Saturday during its 51st Convocation ceremony.

IIT Delhi had decided to open a research academy in Mauritius in 2013 and started work on it in 2014. But after a change of government in 2014, the then HRD ministry under union minister Smriti Irani had questioned the legality of such a move, following which the plan was shelved 2015 after both the Indian and Mauritius governments developed cold feet on furthering the project.

IIT Delhi had subsequently withdrew its faculties including executive director Professor S.M. Ishtiaque, who was spearheading the project in Mauritius.

