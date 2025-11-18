IIT Delhi leads from India in QS Sustainability Rankings 2026, but slips out of top 200 globally- Who ranks where?

Indian institutions failed to make it to the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2026, which were released on Tuesday. IIT Delhi ranked first among Indian institutes, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

IIT Delhi grabbed the 205th spot globally with a score of 83.1, slipping from its previous year's rank of 171.

Who ranked first? Sweden’s Lund University claimed the top spot with a perfect overall score of 100, while University of Toronto ranked second by securing a score of 99.8. University College London stood third.

Here's a glimpse at the rankings of the Indian universities:

IIT Delhi secured 205th position with an overall score of 83.1, IIT Bombay ranked 235th rank with a score of 81.4, IIT Kharagpur secured 236th rank with 81.3, IIT Madras at 305th rank with 77.3, IIT Kanpur at 310th rank with 78.0, IIT Roorkee at 352nd rank with 74.9, IIT (BHU) Varanasi at 672nd rank with 62.5, IIT Hyderabad at 792nd rank with 58.7. IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Guwahati also featured in the list.

What is QS World University Sustainability Ranking? The QS Sustainability Rankings, released annually by global higher education analytics firm QS, highlight how institutions are contributing to a more sustainable future through research, governance, and community impact.

The rankings assess universities on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact, evaluating nearly 2,000 institutions worldwide.

Earlier this month, London based QS University Rankings released the list of top 100 institutes in Asia.

QS Asia University Rankings 2026 Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Delhi University figured in Asia’s top 100 institutes, according to the rankings that were released on 4 November.

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur were in the list of top 100 Asian institutes.

“Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500," QS said in a statement.