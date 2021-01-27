IIT Delhi looks to become comprehensive, admit students from outside JEE system

He said the institution has taken many steps to become more international or increase its global footprint. He said a joint PhD program with the University of Queensland, is getting a good response and some 65 students have joined this year for the joint program. The director said IIT Delhi has some 3,300 PhD candidates and over 60% of the 11,000 students it caters to now are in the level of masters and above. It means, the focus has gradually shifted to becoming a research oriented, multi-disciplinary institution.