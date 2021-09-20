New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up an advanced electrical characterization facility to enable the measurement of electrical performance of devices and circuits used in electronic equipment and further research in the area of semiconductors.

Set up with an investment of ₹17 crore, this laboratory will enable measurement of electrical performance of devices and circuits “that are used in electronic equipment, such as mobile phones, space satellites, and quantum computers to name a few," IIT Delhi said.

The facility will be accessible to various researchers of IIT Delhi as well as researchers from other institutions. The IIT has also signed an agreement with Keysight Technologies India Pvt Ltd to co-brand the facility.

“IIT Delhi has significantly enhanced its research infrastructure in the last few years in the areas of Nano fabrication, materials characterization, testing and prototype manufacturing. This electrical characterization facility established with partial support from Keysight Technologies is an addition to the existing facilities in this area," institution director V. Ramgopal Rao said.

IIT Delhi is also keen to collaborate with Keysight Technologies and other industries in this area to further strengthen its research activities in this space, Rao said.

Sudhir Tangri, Vice President and India Country General Manager at Keysight Technologies said the advanced electrical characterization facility shall enable “researchers to perform complex electronic measurements with the highest level of precision to minimize uncertainties. It will accelerate research in semiconductors, DC-RF, and noise characterization".

“We are now equipped to perform various types of electrical measurements on a wide variety of packaged and on-wafer devices in a broad range of temperatures from 4.2K to +300 degree Celsius with the highest levels of precision possible anywhere in the world," said Abhisek Dixit, professor at IIT Delhi and in charge of the facility.

