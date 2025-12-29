IIT Delhi students bag 1,275 job offers, top recruiters make double-digit offers – full list inside

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced a strong start to its 2025-26 placement season on Monday. The institute said that its students have already secured 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) from major global firms like Accenture, Amazon and American Express, among the top recruiters.

So far, more than 1,140 individual students have secured placements. Several international recruiters have also made double-digit offers during this ongoing phase.

Here is the full list of recruiters with double-digit offers: Accenture Strategy and Consulting

Amazon

American Express

Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd

Barclays

Deutsche India Pvt Ltd

Eternal Limited

EXL Services

EY GDS

EY Parthenon

Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Google

Goldman Sachs

Graviton Research Capital

JP Morgan

Meesho

Microsoft

Navi

Nine Education

Oracle

PayU Payments

Qualcomm

Schlumberger

Squarepoint Capital

Sterlite Group

Texas Instruments

Wells Fargo International Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Prof. Naresh V. Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), praised the results. In a statement, he said, “IIT Delhi has witnessed a strong and encouraging placement season this year. The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigour, adaptability, and readiness for industry challenges.”

“We thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust and congratulate our students for their dedication and resilience,” Datla said.

This year, the campus received over 300 pre-placement offers. This marks a growth of more than 33% compared to last year. IIT Delhi students also landed over 35 international roles in regions such as Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.

“OCS continues to strengthen collaborations with a diverse set of recruiters and job roles and expects more companies to recruit in the upcoming phase of the placement season to support our students’ job aspirations,” Prof. Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, said in the statement.

The institute further said that the placement season for the academic year 2025–26 at IIT Delhi will continue till the end of May 2026, with the OCS hosting additional companies in the coming days.

“This promises enhanced placement opportunities for IIT Delhi's undergraduate and postgraduate students,” it added.

IIT Delhi researchers create AI-human scientist ‘AILA’ Beyond placements, IIT Delhi is making waves in research. A team from the institute, along with partners from Denmark and Germany, has developed “AILA” (Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant). Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

AI models like ChatGPT have primarily served as digital assistants, helping to draft documents, answer questions, and analyse data. However, researchers have now pushed these boundaries much further, developing AILA (Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant), an AI agent capable of entering real laboratories and conducting scientific experiments from start to finish, much like a human scientist.

“AILA helps me with my daily experimental tasks and speeds up my research progress significantly,” said Indrajeet Mandal, first author of the work and a PhD scholar at the School of Interdisciplinary Research, IIT Delhi, under the supervision of Prof. N.M. Anoop Krishnan (Civil Engineering & Yardi School of AI, IIT Delhi) and Prof. Nitya Nand Gosvami (Materials Science and Engineering, IIT Delhi).