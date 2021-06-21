NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT Delhi) will augment training and research capacity on sustainable mobility for India and other countries.

It has established a new centre that will focus on producing resources to "address road transport and traffic safety in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions". The centre will offer know-how on developing safe transport infrastructure.

Called the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre, it will offer research and post graduate courses in areas such as road planning and designing, road use behaviour associated with traffic safety and sustainable transport systems, and safety aspects of new vehicle technology.

“The centre would be training the human power and produce specialists in safe and sustainable transport. It aims to attract the best faculty, students, and staff," the IIT said.

It said the new post-graduation course on traffic safety will bring professionals from multiple disciplines like engineering, planning, medical, science and humanities to one platform and train them on "developing safe and sustainable mobility leading to the enhancement of overall human life quality."

The new centre is an upgradation of the existing transportation research and injury prevention programme, founded by late Prof Dinesh Mohan. Mohan died of covid-19 late last month amid a raging second wave of the pandemic. Mohan, was a world-famous expert on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury.

After Mohan passed away, IIT Delhi's director had expressed his willingness to create a specialised centre, which has now been approved by the board of governors of the institute.

IIT Delhi is among India’s top universities and in the recently announced world university rankings secured the 185th spot. It was adjudged the second-best varsity from India behind IIT-Bombay and ahead of Indian Institute of Science.

