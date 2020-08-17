IIT Delhi to provide support, opportunities to nurture startup culture

NEW DELHI : The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Monday said it will provide space, funding connect and mentorship opportunities to entrepreneurs, students and teachers from India and neighbouring countries to set up startups inside its campuses. The move underlines the vision of country’s premier institution to become a global start-up destination.

“IIT Delhi will become the preferred destination for aspiring entrepreneurs in India, and neighbouring countries by nurturing a startup culture among students and faculty and bridging the gap between research and entrepreneurship," the elite engineering and tech school said while celebrating its diamond jubilee.

The IIT said it will establish a “world class entrepreneurship center" and “increase engagement of Institute with the startup ecosystem". “Create a one stop shop for entrepreneurs in India and neighbouring countries, by providing access to resources for example workspaces, cloud storage, processing power, mentorship from faculty and alumni, connect with funders, etc," the institute underlined in its new vision document.

“Enable tighter linkages between research, technology and development and commercialisation through startups by faculty and students…and build focused outreach mechanism to invite alumni to partner with IIT Delhi in launching their startup," the institute said adding that it will create a competitive model for equity stakes in incubated startups to diversify income sources in the long run.

IIT Delhi’s alumni has produced several unicorns including the leading e-commerce leader Flipkart both in India and abroad. While the Delhi campus has incubation facilities, its two extended campuses in Sonepat and Jajhar (both in Haryan) are expected to give a big push to its focus on nurturing startups.

The institute said it will expand networking and mentorship opportunities for students through regular guest lectures by successful alumni to streamline courses, offering across various academic units in the institute as well as from external sources. It said it the institute will deliver “end to end training (on) entrepreneurship --from prototyping to product development, running operation to fundraising".

Besides, IIT Delhi said it will engage with leading industry professionals to develop a global competitive innovation ecosystem in India, create learning program for professionals in the industry and expand its outreach in India and abroad. On academics side, it said the focus will be on strengthening “teaching and research, incorporating demand driven approach to curriculum through structural feedback from students…industry experts and consideration of national priorities."

