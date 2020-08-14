Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Education >News >IIT Goa campus plan tweaked to save temples
Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

IIT Goa campus plan tweaked to save temples

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST PTI

  • The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said
  • There were protests on Sunday to save two temples which are located within the area allotted for the IIT project by the state government

PANAJI : After protests from locals to save their temples from being included in the proposed IIT campus in North Goa, the state government has decided to exempt 45,000 square metres of land parcel from the project to separate the religious structures from the institute.

After protests from locals to save their temples from being included in the proposed IIT campus in North Goa, the state government has decided to exempt 45,000 square metres of land parcel from the project to separate the religious structures from the institute.

The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The decision was taken by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Goa government has proposed to set up a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Guleli village in Sattari taluka spread over 10 lakh square metres of land.

However, local residents have been objecting to the project, claiming it would adversely affect the biodiversity of the area.

Also, there were protests on Sunday to save two temples which are located within the area allotted for the IIT project by the state government.

In the cabinet meeting, Sawant announced that 45,000 square metres of land proposed to be acquired as part of the project would be exempted from acquisition to leave the existing religious structures intact.

"People have pointed out that there are temples in this area. That is why we have decided to exempt that much part of the land. We will be acquiring same area of land from somewhere else, he said.

Local MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said by taking this decision, the BJP government has respected the sentiments of local residents.

All (other) apprehensions of the locals were placed before the chief minister who will take the final call on them," Rane said, adding the IIT project will bring in development in the area.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated