IIT Goa, which is currently functioning from the campus of Goa Engineering College at Farmagudi in North Goa, would shift to a new campus in Sattari as the state government has cleared the transfer of 10 lakh square metre of land for setting up of the IIT campus.

"IIT Goa is thrilled to complete today the transfer of land for its permanent campus. We thank Govt. of India and Govt. of Goa, and people of Goa. Looking forward to establishing the permanent campus," the IIT said on Twitter.

It said it looks forward to helping Goa become a major education, research and development hub. A permanent campus would further enable attracting and retaining talent in various areas of scientific research and development, it said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a small function was held in Panaji on Wednesday to officially transfer 10 lakh square metre of land at Guleli village in Sattari for setting up the IIT campus.

Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, in whose Assembly constituency the campus will be built, thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the transfer of land.

The IIT campus, which can house at least 5,000 people, will help boost the economy of Sattari and surrounding areas, Rane tweeted.

"Through this project, we aim to explore greater avenues of technological education and employment opportunities for our citizens by creating an ecosystem that will help uplift Goa on the map of the country," he said.

"Coming into Goa, IIT will not only create a strategic bridge between various stakeholders, but strengthen the ecosystem of the neighbouring areas of Sattari & Usgao, synthesize the knowledge of our youth, and generate employment for our citizens," the minister said.

