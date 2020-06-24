New Delhi: Four Indian universities have found a place among 150 best young universities in the world and Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) was ranked best from India with a rank under 70, said Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) a global ranking body, in an annual list of best universities under 50years of age.

The 2021 edition of the QS Top 50 Under 50 Rankings released Wednesday has placed IIT-Hyderabad, central university of Hyderabad and the Jindal Global University in Haryana as the other three institutions from India in the best 150 universities list. This is one more than last year, thanks to the debut of IIT-Hyderabad in the ranking this year.

While IIT Guwahati has been placed in the 60-70 rank grouping, the rest three from India were placed in the 101-150 band. In this ranking, QS gives individual ranks to top 50 and then puts institutions in groups.

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) retain its status as the world’s leading young institution. NTU is closely followed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, South Korea’s KAIST, and City University of Hong Kong. All of the top four institutions had found a place in the global top-50 in the overall QS World University Rankings released in the recent past.

Australia, with nine universities among the top 50, enjoys higher levels of representation than any other location.

“…Reputations, resources, and world-class outcomes are typically built over time, and, in the higher education sector, the period over, which some institutions have been able to do so, has been one of centuries. We are therefore keen to illuminate the outstanding achievements made by universities that have not enjoyed the same historical advantages as their competitors," Ben Sowter, director of research at QS said in an email.

