IIT JAM 2025 registration ends on Oct 11 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Eligibility, how to apply

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is scheduled to close the application registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on October 11, 2024 (Friday). Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the IIT JAM 2025 can visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in to register for the examination.

Candidates must note that they have the opportunity to modify their preferred exam cities, test papers, category, or gender until November 18, 2024. Candidates can fill out only one application form even if they want to appear for two test papers. Multiple applications submitted by a candidate will be rejected.

According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, and the results will be announced tentatively on March 19, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible. There is no age restriction.

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Fee All candidates are required to pay an examination fee of ₹ 1,800 for one paper and ₹ 2,500 for two test papers, except Female/SC/ST/ PwD. Female/SC/ST / PwD candidates need to pay ₹ 900 for one paper and ₹ 1250 for two papers.

Candidates must also note that the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹300 for changing examination cities /test papers /category and gender.

IIT JAM 2025: Step-by-step guide to apply Go to the IIT JAM 2025 official website:jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the Candidate Portal button available on homepage

Go to JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)

Select the ‘Register here’ tab on JOAPS website, Provide name, e-mail address, mobile number and set a password

You will get your Enrolment ID, OTP on your registered e-mail address, mobile number after successful registration.

Log in with tour Enrolment ID, password for submitting the application

Enter the required information

Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate (for OBC-NCL / EWS / SC / ST / PwD) and proof of DOB.

Click on "Proceed for Payment" button

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

Check the status of the application form such as received, under scrutiny, accepted or defect status IIT JAM 2025: important Dates

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Pattern According to the notification, the JAM 2025 exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT), where the questions will be shown in a random sequence on a computer screen. For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C.

Section A will contain a total of 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) involving 10 questions of one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each.

Section B will contain a total of 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), carrying two marks each.