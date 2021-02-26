IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu to share resources and expertise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Both the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), in Jammu, will work together to share resources and lend each other’s expertise while grooming students. Besides, the collaboration will help in teaching, research and placements at both the institutions.

NEW DELHI: Both the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), in Jammu, will work together to share resources and lend each other’s expertise while grooming students. Besides, the collaboration will help in teaching, research and placements at both the institutions.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

The union education ministry has been asking centrally funded institutions to collaborate and cooperate to promote multidisciplinary education as envisaged in the new education policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIM Jammu director B.S. Sahay believes the effort offers an opportunity for both the institutions to share their expertise and resources and work collaboratively to improve the quality of education and provide the best to the students.

Both the institutions will also work to develop community engagement programmes and try to “solve the problems of the region".

Meanwhile, IIT Jammu and the higher education department of the union territory have joined hands through a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for improving the state of higher education. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under this initiative, the experts from IIT Jammu will boost the higher educational institutions knowledge base in deep technology, including machine learning, big data, cloud computing.