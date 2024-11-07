JEE Advanced 2025: BIG update on ‘attempts limit’ for aspirants; know all details here

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on November 5 shared a BIG update in regards to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. As per the official notification, the limit for candidates to attempt the JEE Advanced 2025 has been now increased to three in three consecutive years. Prior to this, the number of attempts was twice in two consecutive years.

The official notice stated, “A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of three times in three consecutive years.”

What is the age limit for JEE Advanced 2025? Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000

Eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Advanced 2025 As per the official notification, a candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Notably, the official notification also stated, “Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025, irrespective of the combination or number of subjects attempted/offered.”

It further noted, “if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2021-22 on or after September 21, 2022, then the candidates of that Board who appeared for their Class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2022 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria.”