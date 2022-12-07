IIT Kharagpur placement 2022-23: Institute receives 1300 plus placement offers

IIT Kharagpur said it is the only IIT to receive the highest package offer of ₹2.68 crore on the first day of placement including 760 total offers in the Campus Placement 2022-23. IIT Kharagpur has received over 1300 placement offers this year, the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.
This year, the institute also accomplished a new landmark of receiving the fastest 1000 offers within day two.
A total of 45 international offers - from Japan (28), Taiwan (9), the US (3), Singapore (2) and others(3) have been bagged by IIT KGPians, a spokesperson of the institute said to news agency PTI.
The Institute has received 10 big-ticket offers ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹2.65 crore - both from domestic and international companies across the sectors including analytics, software, finance-banking, supply-chain-logistic, consulting, core-engineering, high-frequency trading, tech profile, product development, etc.
Among many high-valued domestic offers, two are close to ₹1 crore.
Chairman CDC Prof. A. Rajakumar said, “The Institute has broken its own records of day-1 offers and the fastest 1000 plus in day-2 among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of IIT Kharagpur as well as the quality of the students."
At IIT Madras, at least 25 students have bagged offers with pay packages over ₹1 crore per annum. The institute has also recorded the highest-ever pre-placement offers this year, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than last year's figure of 407.
The top companies that offered the majority of the offers to IIT-Madras students include Texas Instruments (14 offers), Bajaj Auto Ltd and Chetak Tech Ltd (10 offers), Qualcomm (8 offers), J P Morgan Chase and Co (9 offers), Proctor and Gamble (7 offers), Morgan Stanley (6 offers), Graviton (6 offers), McKinsey & Company (5 offers) and Cohesity (5 offers).
IIT Guwahati, too, started its placement in which a total of 290 offers were made by 84 companies during day one at IIT Guwahati across Software Development Engineering, Data Science, Quant, Core Engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others.
At least five students at IIT Guwahati have bagged offers of ₹1 crore package and two international offers so far.
The main recruiters at IIT Guwahati include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform Product, among others.
*With inputs from agencies
