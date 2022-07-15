The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. Whereas AIIMS Delhi has stood as the best medical college in the country, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and CMC, Vellore. IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. The 2022 NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

