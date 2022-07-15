Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  IIT Madras, AIIMS top in engineering, medical colleges' lists in India. Here's a full list

IIT Madras, AIIMS top in engineering, medical colleges' lists in India. Here's a full list

IIT Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year
2 min read . 12:42 PM ISTLivemint

  • NIRF India Ranking 2022 updates: IIT Madras has been ranked as the best institute in the country. Check full list here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. Whereas AIIMS Delhi has stood as the best medical college in the country, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and CMC, Vellore. IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. The 2022 NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

Here's a list of top-ranked educational institutes in India category-wise:

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best educational institute in India

1. IIT Madras

2. IISc Bangalore

3. IIT Bombay

4. IIT Delhi

5. IIT Kanpur

6. IIT Kharagpur

7. IIT Roorkee

8. IIT Guwahati

9. AIIMS

10. JNU

NIRF Ranking 2022: India's best universities 2022

1. IISc Bangalore

2. JNU

3. Jamia Milia Islamia

4. Jadavpur University

5. Amrita Vishwaapeeth

6. BHU

7. Manipal Academy

8. Calcutta University

9. VIT Vellore

10. University of Hyderabad

NIRF Ranking: These are top-10 engineering colleges in India

1. IIT Madras

2. IIT Delhi

3. IIT Bombay

4. IIT Kanpur

5. IIT Kharagpur

6. IIT Roorkee

7. IIT Guwahati

8. NIT Tiruchirappalli

9. IIT Hyderabad

10. NIT Surathkal

NIRF Ranking 2022: India's top-10 colleges

1. Miranda House, New Delhi

2. Hindu College, New Delhi

3. Presidency College, Chennai

4. Loyola College, Chennai

5. Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi

6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women

7. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

8. St Xavier College, Kolkata

9. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

10. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best management colleges in India

1. IIM Ahmedabad

2. IIM Bangalore

3. IIM Calcutta

4. IIT Delhi

5. IIM Kozhikode

6. IIM Lucknow

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best pharmacy colleges

1. Jamia Hamdard

2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

3. Panjab University

4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

5. Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani (BITS-Pilani)

6. JSS College of Pharmacy

7. Institute of Chemical Technology

8. JSS College of Pharmacy

9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

10. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top-10 law colleges in India

1. National Law School of India University

2. National Law University

3. Symbiosis Law School

4. Nalsar University of Law

5. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

7. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

8. Gujarat National Law University

9. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

10. National Law University, Jodhpur

NIRF Ranking: Top-10 Architecture colleges in India in 2022

1. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

2. National Institute of Technology, Calicut

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

5. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

7. School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada

8. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

10.School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

What is NIRF?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the Union Education ministry on September 29, 2015. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources," “Research and Professional Practices," “Graduation Outcomes," “Outreach and Inclusivity," and “Perception".

