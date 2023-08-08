comScore
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is set to host the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024, the institution has announced. The registration window will open in early September 2023, inviting applicants to submit forms online via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. 

The computer-based test will encompass seven subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.  JAM 2024 offers a gateway to various postgraduate programs will be held across 100+ Indian cities. 

Eligibility includes graduates or final-year undergraduates. Foreign nationals holding Indian degrees can apply, following institute policies. It is to be noted here that there is no age restrictions for applying for these courses, an India Today report cited. 

Check full schedule here

Registration opens: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Registration closes: Friday, October 13, 2023

Examination date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

With approximately 3000 seats available at IITs and over 2000 seats at prestigious institutions like IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through CCMN, the spectrum of programs includes MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree. 

Notably, the JAM 2024 score holds a one-year validity. 

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
