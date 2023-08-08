IIT Madras announces JAM 2024 schedule: Check how to register and other details1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST
IIT Madras to host JAM 2024, registration opens in September 2023, offering postgraduate programs across India.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is set to host the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024, the institution has announced. The registration window will open in early September 2023, inviting applicants to submit forms online via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.