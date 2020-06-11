IIT Madras best institution in country, 7 IITs in top 10 in NIRF ranking

NEW DELHI : IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

The top 10 higher education institutions in the country included seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country, followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Hindu College and St Stephen's College.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi, followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGI, Chandigarh, and CMC, Vellore.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement. This exercise has also created a habit of organising data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive," Nishank said.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

The Dental colleges in the country were ranked for the first time by NIRF. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth were ranked the top three dental colleges.

A total of 3,771 universities and higher educational institutions across the country participated in the ranking process.

