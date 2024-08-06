IIT Madras receives ₹228-crore donation, its largest ever, from alumnus Dr Krishna Chivukula

  • The donation came from alumnus Dr Krishna Chivukula, who received an MTech degree in aerospace engineering from IIT Madras in 1970.

Pratishtha Bagai
Published6 Aug 2024, 09:47 PM IST
In FY24, IIT Madras raised a record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>513 crore, more than double what it raised the previous year. Photo: PTI
In FY24, IIT Madras raised a record ₹513 crore, more than double what it raised the previous year. Photo: PTI

IIT Madras has received a donation of 228 crore from alumnus Dr Krishna Chivukula – the largest in its history and one of the largest ever for an educational instution in India. 

Kaviraj Nair, chief executive at the Office of Institutional Advancement at IIT Madras said, “We are profoundly grateful to Dr Krishna Chivukula for his extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to our institution. His monumental contribution, the largest ever single donation received by IIT Madras, stands as a testament to his dedication to fostering excellence in education, research, and innovation.”

The donation will be used for various things, such as helping international students study at IIT Madras through a scholarship, funding research, providing an undergraduate fellowship program for newcomers at IIT Madras, supporting sports scholarships, developing the Shaastra Magazine, and maintaining the Krishna Chivukula Block, the insitution said.

Also read: Education calls for a long-haul effort to ensure no child gets left behind

Dr Chivukula received an MTech degree in aerospace engineering from IIT Madras in 1970, and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1980. In 1997, he introduced the engineering manufacturing technology known as metal injection molding to India at a time when it was still an emerging technology in the US. In recognition of his achievements, he was honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Madras in 2015.

In FY24, IIT Madras raised a record 513 crore, more than double what it raised the previous year. Notably, alumni alone contributed 367 crore in FY24, marking a 281% increase from the previous year.

The institute received donations of more than 1 crore from 48 donors (16 alumni and 32 corporate partners) in FY24. These funds were raised from IIT Madras alumni, individual philanthropists, and through CSR funds and grants from Indian and multinational corporations. According to data released by the college, it raised 101.2 crore in FY21 and 131 crore in FY22.

Also read: Over 8,000 IITians couldn't get jobs in 2024 campus placement drive, pay scale dipping below 10 lakh: Report

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 09:47 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsIIT Madras receives ₹228-crore donation, its largest ever, from alumnus Dr Krishna Chivukula

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue