IIT Madras best for engineering, IIM Ahmedabad best B-school: NIRF Ranking 2020

NEW DELHI : IIT Madras has been ranked as India's best engineering college while IIM Ahmedabad has been judged as best for doing an MBA, according to the NIRF Ranking 2020. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been ranked second and third among engineering colleges.

IIT Madras has been ranked as India's best engineering college while IIM Ahmedabad has been judged as best for doing an MBA, according to the NIRF Ranking 2020. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been ranked second and third among engineering colleges.

In the overall ranking released under HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions.

In the overall ranking released under HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have bagged the top 3 university positions.

Among B-schools, IIM Ahmedabad is ranked at the top followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen's College.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.