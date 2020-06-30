IIT Madras to start online degree with multiple entry, exit options

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) Tuesday became the first among the IIT system to offer an online bachelor’s degree with a multiple entry and exit options.

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy said online mode offers a better access and reach and certain kind of courses with a huge demand in the industries can be offered remotely.

The BSc degree in data science, can be taken up after schools with a three step graduation model – foundation course with the possibility of a certificate after studying for at least a year, a diploma after studying between one to three years, and degree option with the flexibility of completing it between three to six years. People can also start the course from the diploma level. A student is free to leave IIT-Madras after each of these level.

The course is also important for the fact that this IIT Madras degree formalizes pursuing two different degrees at the same time by one individual. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal who formally announced the program during an event at IIT-Madras, said “students who are currently enrolled in a different on-campus program anywhere in India can pursue this degree program without needing to switch careers or courses." IT means one can pursue two degrees at the same time.

“Data Science is one of the fastest growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026.Online education is a trend being rapidly embraced for high quality education on a large scale. Faculty from IIT Madras are addressing the need of this sector using online education processes and present an inclusive and affordable education model that will extend IIT’s reach by orders of magnitude," the HRD ministry said in a separate statement.

While for doing a foundation course, the first of the three tier degree system, a general category student need to pay a fee of Rs. 32,000 and for diploma level, 110,000 and for degree level 100,000. In total for completing all the levels, one needs to pay Rs. 242,000. There is however, significant relaxations in fee for students of different underprivileged segments.

“The fee structure described…applies to the case when a learner successfully clears, passes each course in one attempt. Every time a learner does not pass a course, the fee for that course will need to be paid again while re-registering for it as per norms," the IIT Madras said.

